Instagram introduces ‘Nametag’, a new way to add users

Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram on Friday introduced a new feature “Nametag” to make the process of finding and adding people and accounts easier.

“‘Nametag’ is a customisable identification card that allows people to find your Instagram profile when it’s scanned. Your nametag is uniquely yours and makes it quick and fun to add people and accounts you discover in person,” the photo-messaging app wrote in a blog-post late on Thursday.

How to use Nametag on Instagram

Tap on the three lines icon located on the top-right corner of your profile.

Select ‘Nametag’ and create your own.

You can choose either a colour, emoji, or your own selfie.

Down below you’ll see the option to scan nametags.

Once you scan a nametag, you can choose to follow that person or view their profile.

The feature is available globally for both Android and iOS users starting today. Users can also share their nametag with friends through text messages and over other platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp. This feature is similar to QR codes available on Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat to add users.

Instagram is also testing a new feature in the US where users can add their universities on Instagram. Adding one’s school details on their profile will connect them to fellow students through a directory.

With inputs from IANS.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 14:57 IST