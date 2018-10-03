Instagram resumes after an outage in India, other countries

Facebook-owned photo sharing network Instagram suffered a big outage on Wednesday. The outage affected users in India, US, Europe and other parts of the world.

“We’re aware that some users are having trouble accessing their Instagram accounts. We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” said Instagram in a statement before the platform resumed.

Earlier, users around the world said that they were experiencing difficulties when trying to use Instagram. Both mobile and desktop versions of the platform were affected by the outage.

Users reported that they were unable to refresh the news feed on the app. Some users reported issues when logging in the app.

Downdetector.in, a website that tracks outages of internet services, reported a big spike in number of outages around 12PM. According to its Live Outage Maps, users across India, Australia, US and parts of Europe were unable to access Instagram.

According to another third-party tracking platform Outage.com, users experienced issues with the mobile app and the desktop version.

Users quickly took to Twitter share their frustration. Some users also shared jokes and memes as #instagramdown hit the trends.

