e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Tech / Instagram launches ‘Caption Warning’ feature to prevent bullying

Instagram launches ‘Caption Warning’ feature to prevent bullying

Instagram launches a new anti-bullying feature for its users. Here's how it works.

tech Updated: Dec 16, 2019 11:20 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Instagram introduces ‘Caption Warning’ feature to stop bullies
Instagram introduces ‘Caption Warning’ feature to stop bullies(REUTERS)
         

After giving its users power to restrict bullies on its platform, Facebook-owned Instagram has now extended its anti-bullying tool to hurtful captions on photos and videos.

Now, if someone bullies you on an Instagram caption on your photos or videos, it will immediately be flagged with a notification: “This caption looks similar to others that have been reported”. The user will be given the option to revise the message or share it anyway, reports inews.co.uk. The “Caption Warning” feature is yet another step to prevent cyberbullying on Instagram.

Instagram in October rolled out “Restrict” feature globally that lets users stop people who bully them via offensive posts or abusive comments. You can restrict someone by swiping left on a comment, through the Privacy tab in Settings, or directly on the profile of the account you intend to restrict.

“Once Restrict is enabled, comments on your posts from a person you have restricted will only be visible to that person,” said the company.

You can choose to view the comment by tapping “See Comment”; approve the comment so everyone can see it, delete it or ignore it. Direct messages will automatically move to Message Request, and users will not receive notifications from a restricted account.

Instagram is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect bullying and other types of harmful content in comments, photos and videos.The company also announced to restrict people under age 18 from viewing posts from celebrity influencers that promote cosmetic surgery and various weight-loss products.

“It’s our responsibility to create a safe environment on Instagram,” said Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram.

The move by Instagram is the latest in a series of actions on cyberbullying by social networks to deal with hate speech and abusive conduct which can be especially harmful to young users.

tags
top news
After Jamia, Nadwa in Lucknow erupts in protest over citizenship law
After Jamia, Nadwa in Lucknow erupts in protest over citizenship law
Let rioting stop, says Chief Justice on crackdown on Jamia, AMU protesters
Let rioting stop, says Chief Justice on crackdown on Jamia, AMU protesters
Mamata to hold rally against citizenship law amid protests across the state
Mamata to hold rally against citizenship law amid protests across the state
Scared, angry, confused: Assam struggling to find a fine balance
Scared, angry, confused: Assam struggling to find a fine balance
Selection mistake? 3 reasons why India lost 1st ODI in Chennai
Selection mistake? 3 reasons why India lost 1st ODI in Chennai
Sedan over SUVs: Why Tesla’s Model 3 is trouncing big E-boys from Jaguar, Audi
Sedan over SUVs: Why Tesla’s Model 3 is trouncing big E-boys from Jaguar, Audi
People watching on TV can’t dictate on-field game: Kohli on Jadeja run out
People watching on TV can’t dictate on-field game: Kohli on Jadeja run out
The Big Picture | Why is the Northeast angry?
The Big Picture | Why is the Northeast angry?
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mamata BanerjeeJamia Milia Islamia UniversityAishwarya Raicitizenship lawRishabh PantAmitabh BachchanICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech