Instagram launches co-watching feature to ease isolation

Instagram launches co-watching feature to ease isolation

Instagram users can now watch videos and view posts together through a video call on the app. Instagram also launched stay at home stickers.

tech Updated: Mar 25, 2020 07:52 IST
Agence France-Presse
San Francisco
Instagram’s co-watching feature can be accessed through the video chat option on Direct.
Instagram's co-watching feature can be accessed through the video chat option on Direct.(Instagram)
         

Instagram unveiled a new feature Tuesday allowing users to connect more easily over video and shared content as part of a move to ease isolation stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Facebook-owned image-centric social network also announced new efforts to promote reliable content about the outbreak and stop the spread of misinformation

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, told journalists the new “co-watching” feature allows people to connect around online content while video chatting. This is becoming more important with many people around the world cut off from friends and family due to “shelter in place” orders.

“We can play a role in helping to sort of combat that loneliness,” he said.

“You can start a video chat by tapping the video chat icon in the Direct inbox or in an existing Direct thread, then view saved, liked and suggested photos/videos by tapping the photo icon in the bottom left corner in an ongoing video chat,” Instagram explained in a blog.

The service with more than one billion users worldwide also announced it would ramp up efforts to deliver verified information and stamp out hoaxes. Mosseri said the company is not seeing a coordinated misinformation effort but “bad advice,” and unproven remedies.

As a result, Instagram directs users to information from the World Health Organization and local health ministries, according to a blog post.

Instagram said it would also add “stickers” that signify verified coronavirus information and would remove content about health claims “unless posted by a credible health organization.”

The social network also said it would offer links to donations for nonprofit organizations and offer tips for social distancing.

The initiative follows similar efforts by Facebook on its core social platform as well as on its Messenger and WhatsApp services and by other platforms such as YouTube and Twitter.

More than two billion people use at least one of Facebook’s “family” of applications daily.

