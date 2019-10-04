Instagram launches its Snapchat-inspired standalone messaging app ‘Threads’

tech

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 13:26 IST

Facebook isn’t done copying Snapchat. It has now introduced a “new” camera first-messaging app for Instagram called ‘Threads’. In essence, Threads is an extension of Instagram’s Direct inbox but only for the close friends list.

Threads by Instagram is available to download for users globally on both Android and iOS platforms. Unlike Instagram Direct, Threads lets users chat only with their close friends list. Introduced last year, Instagram’s close friends shows Stories separately only to those added in the list. Users can still edit their close friends list on Threads.

Instagram Threads opens up directly to its camera which is the key feature of this messaging app. There are no filters and stickers on Threads and the only edit tool is coloured text. You can send photos and videos to your frequently contacted close friends from the shortcuts tab below. Instagram also lets you customize the shortcuts tab by adding and removing close friends.

Instagram Threads app. ( Instagram )

To start chatting with other close friends you can tap on the Home icon. Here you’ll find direct messages exchanged with your close friends on Instagram. If you have both Threads and Instagram installed, notifications of direct messages from close friends will arrive for the former. Threads also works even if you have Instagram uninstalled on your phone.

Threads still work a lot in conjunction with Instagram. You will be able to see story replies exactly how it’s shown on Instagram Direct. You can also view posts sent by close friends on Threads without leaving the app. One non-Instagram feature available on Threads is themes. There are themes based on daylight, twilight, midnight, aurora and sunrise.

Similar to Snapchat, Instagram Threads requires your location to update your status according to where you are like ‘on the move’, ‘at home’ and ‘at the gym’. For auto status to work you will need to always allow location access to Threads. Instagram says that it will automatically update your status based on your location but without sharing your coordinates.

Instagram’s launch of Threads shows the company’s continuing plans of offering a standalone messaging app. Many may be unaware but Instagram had been testing a standalone ‘Direct’ messaging app which it shut down earlier this year.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 13:25 IST