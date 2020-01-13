Instagram launches new Boomerang filters: Here’s how to use them

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 17:34 IST

Facebook-owned Instagram has introduced three filters to Boomerang, its much-loved video loop-maker. Other than the new filters SlowMo, Echo and Duo, Instagram will now also let users trim or shorten the length of their Boomerang stories.

Users can find the latest features in the Boomerang composer inside the Instagram stories camera.

SlowMo: This filter enables one to slow down the videos to half of their original speed.

Echo: Helps create double vision effect, giving digitized look to your Boomerang video on Instagram.

Duo: Increases and decreases the speed of the video. It also adds texture to the effect.

The latest trim feature allows Instagram users to clip or shorten the length of their Boomerang videos.

Here is how you can use the latest Boomerang features on Instagram:

• Log on to your Instagram account

• Click on your Instagram story camera

• Swipe right to go to Boomerang located on the carousel in the bar at the bottom of the page

• Click on the shutter button and start to record your Boomerang video

🐢 SlowMo

🗣 Echo

👯‍♀️ Duo



Boomerang has new creative twists that'll make you say yaaassssss. Try them all out today. pic.twitter.com/wp0A71RefL — Instagram (@instagram) January 10, 2020

• After the Boomerang video has been shot or recorded by you, click on the infinity symbol on top of the display and enjoy using the new effects SlowMo, Duo, Echo.

If Instagram account holders are not receiving the latest Boomerang features on their smartphone app, then they should visit Google Play Store on their Android devices or App Store on their iPhone and update to the latest version.

Apart from recording the video, one can use photos from the photo gallery of their devices for creating Boomerang. To create Boomerang video, users will have to have up to 20 frames.

What is more exciting is that users can show their creative side by making innovate Boomerangs and sharing them with their friends and family members on WhatsApp and can even post them on their Facebook profile.

So what’s stopping you, try the new Boomerang features on your Instagram.