Instagram launches new stickers for businesses affected by Covid-19

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 14:08 IST

Instagram has launched new stickers to help small businesses during Covid-19. This time the stickers aren’t there just for show but they actually have a call to action feature. The new Instagram stickers are available first in the US and Canada, and it will roll out in more countries soon.

Businesses on Instagram can use these stickers for gift cards, online food orders and fundraisers. Gift card and food order stickers can be used on Instagram Stories according to the business. Then users can tap on these stickers which will lead them to the website to make their purchase, Instagram explained in a blog post. As for fundraisers, tapping on the sticker will open a personal fundraiser on Facebook created by the business owners or their supporters.

Instagram’s new stickers. ( Instagram )

Gift cards and food orders will be available for businesses in the US and Canada starting today. Fundraisers will be added soon too, and the availability for more markets will be extended.

“For many businesses right now, every sale helps. We’ll continue to work on features that make it easier to support the small businesses you care about,” Instagram said in its blog post.

Instagram had recently launched stickers as visual gestures amid the Covid-19 outbreak. It introduced “Stay Home” stickers in English and Hindi for users in India, and it also launched “Thank You Hour” stickers, again in both languages. These stickers can be shared on Instagram Stories.