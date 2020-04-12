Instagram launches ‘Thank You Hour’, ‘Dhanyavad’ stickers

tech

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 07:29 IST

Instagram has launched a new sticker as a gesture to thank those helping people out during this pandemic. Instagram’s new “Thank you hour” sticker is available for users in 14 countries including India.

Instagram will also highlight Stories using the Thank You Hour sticker on top of the app’s feed. So users will see the Stories of people they follow and who have used the Thank You Sticker. For those who wish to use this sticker can find it on Instagram Stories. Once you take a photo or video, just tap on the sticker icon on top and you’ll see Thank You Hour sitting second on top.

Today we’re launching Thank You Hour 💕



It's a sticker in stories that lets you show gratitude for what's helping you through this time.



Use the sticker and your photo or video will be added to a shared Instagram story at 7 p.m. your time where friends can see your thanks ✨ pic.twitter.com/oyvfWEsZ9d — Instagram (@instagram) April 10, 2020

In India, this sticker is available in Hindi also as “Dhanyavad”. To use the Hindi language one just tap on the sticker icon and the language will be changed.

“Instagram is a place for self-expression and we’ve loved seeing the ways in which our community has been showing up for each other, and creating an environment of positivity and kindness. We’ve seen it with the nation lighting candles and clapping to applaud healthcare and frontline workers. This new sticker is a small reminder to show gratitude everyday, and stay connected with each other through difficult times,” Tara Bedi, Public Policy and Community Outreach manager, Instagram said.

This is the latest sticker Instagram launched in light of the ongoing pandemic. It first launched the “Stay Home” and “Ghar Pe Raho” stickers which are still available on the app. Instagram also changed the default prompt of the question sticker from “Ask Me Anything” to “How can I help?”