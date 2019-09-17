Instagram Music now available in India: Here’s how it works

tech

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:52 IST

Instagram Music is now available for users in India. Instagram launched Music in Stories for select markets back in March, 2018.

As the name suggests, this feature let’s users add official music tracks to their Instagram Stories. There is no official announcement or update around the feature for Instagram as yet. Android users can however get it with the latest update of the app. The feature was first spotted by Livemint.

Once your Instagram app is updated to the latest version, open Stories and tap on the ‘Sticker’ tab. Here, you’ll find the Music feature. If you still don’t see it, force close the app and open it. Instagram Music will be then visible on the app.

Instagram Music has three tabs showing popular songs, moods and genres. In the popular list songs like Pachtaoge, Baby Shark, Bad Guy and Old Town Road are listed. Users can browse songs based on moods like romantic, fun, upbeat and dreamy. Genres like Hindi, Punjabi, rock, hip hop are also available. At the same time, users can also search for songs and select from the search results.

There’s also an Instagram Music button just to the left of the record button. Before recording a video for Instagram Stories, users can tap on the Music button and select a song. Users who view Instagram Stories with Music will get to hear the song playing in the background and a sticker with the artist and song name as well.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 10:52 IST