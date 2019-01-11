Instagram now lets you post to multiple accounts simultaneously

This should bring cheer to those handling multiple Instagram accounts. The company is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to publish posts to different accounts at the same time.

Confirming to Techcrunch, Instagram said the feature is rolling out to iOS users. Instagram allows users to share their posts on other platforms like Facebook and Twitter. This feature will benefit users who have multiple accounts on Instagram for their businesses and blogs.

With this new feature, users can select which accounts to post on simultaneously. While posting a photo or video on Instagram, there will be an option called “Post to other accounts”. Instagram will show the list of accounts registered on the app. One can toggle on/off an account where they want to share the post.

There is no word on when this feature will arrive on Android devices.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 16:41 IST