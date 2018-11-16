Instagram now lets you save products for shopping later: Here’s how it works

Instagram is aiming to be the next shopping hub for brands. The Facebook-owned company has rolled out new features for its shopping tool on the app.

Instagram’s shopping tool lets businesses tag their products with price tags, description and link to the parent website. Instagram has redesigned the ‘Shop’ column for brands where users can check out all available items to purchase. It has also expanded its shopping tool to videos. You can now check listed products on videos in addition to photos and Instagram Stories.

Online shopping sites have this nifty tool of saving products for later. Instagram has introduced this feature for its shopping platform. Users can now save products they live and check them out later. There’s no update required for this feature and it is currently available for Instagram users globally on iOS and Android.

How to save products for later on Instagram

Tap on the post, story or video with products listed.

Select the price tag icon of the product you like.

A new page will open with the product description.

Tap on the save icon located at the right side.

Your saved posts will be available under a new shopping album.

You can access it from the menu button under ‘Saved’.

Instagram redesigns its ‘Shop’ column for brands. (Instagram)

Instagram is slowly tapping into the e-commerce sphere with its new shopping features. While you can’t shop on Instagram just yet, the company could make this possible. Instagram is reportedly developing a standalone shopping app dubbed ‘IG Shopping’. There is no word on the official release of IG Shopping app. Earlier this year, Instagram launched its vertical video app, IGTV.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 13:01 IST