e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Instagram ramps up efforts to fight COVID-19 misinformation

Instagram ramps up efforts to fight COVID-19 misinformation

Instagram is removing AR filters which claim to predict if the user has coronavirus or not, and more related ones.

tech Updated: Mar 14, 2020 14:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Instagram is also showing WHO information along with the website link on top of its feed.
Instagram is also showing WHO information along with the website link on top of its feed.(Pixabay)
         

Companies like Facebook, Google and Twitter have announced different steps taken to curb misinformation on coronavirus. Instagram is now removing all AR filters related to coronavirus. The Facebook-owned company is also displaying a link to the World Health Organisation (WHO) at the top of its feed.

Facebook in a post announced the updates on AR filters relayed to coronavirus. Users will no longer see AR filters which have content like predicting if people have coronavirus or with information on curing it.

“First, we’ve removed previously-published effects and are rejecting all new effects, which claim to predict, diagnose, treat, or cure coronavirus,” Facebook said.

Facebook is also preventing users from searching for AR filters related to coronavirus (COVID-19) on Instagram. Users will see only those AR filters which are verified by Facebook.

“Secondly, we won’t allow people to search for COVID-19 related AR effects on Instagram, unless they were developed in partnership with a recognized health organization.”

Facebook and Instagram let users create AR filters which are quite popular especially on the former. There have been AR filters which claim to predict if the user has coronavirus or not. Instagram also has AR filters on the current panic buying of toilet papers by consumers.

 

Instagram has also started showing a top card on its feed with the message, “Help Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus: See the latest information from the World Health Organization so you can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

 

The message contains a link to the WHO’s website where people can track coronavirus updates, prevention tips and other important information. Instagram told TechCrunch it is displaying this message in countries where the coronavirus is having a major impact.

tags
top news
Another Telangana man tests positive for coronavirus in preliminary tests
Another Telangana man tests positive for coronavirus in preliminary tests
Pak ready for Saarc video call after PM Modi suggests joint Covid-19 strategy
Pak ready for Saarc video call after PM Modi suggests joint Covid-19 strategy
Farooq Abdullah meets son Omar day after release from 7-month detention
Farooq Abdullah meets son Omar day after release from 7-month detention
Security agencies flag Indonesia link to Delhi riots
Security agencies flag Indonesia link to Delhi riots
Infosys vacates Bengaluru building after team member suspected of COVID-19
Infosys vacates Bengaluru building after team member suspected of COVID-19
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
Shaheen Bagh protest on despite health risk
Shaheen Bagh protest on despite health risk
How drive-through tests promise check on spread of coronavirus
How drive-through tests promise check on spread of coronavirus
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech