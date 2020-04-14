Instagram redesigns IGTV app to help you discover more creators

tech

Instagram first launched its standalone Instagram TV or the IGTV app back in 2018 in a bid to put emphasis on the vertical videos, which it believes would be the future of video. With just one million downloads on the Play Store, the app isn’t exactly popular among the users. At least not in a way the company would want it to be. Now, the company is making major changes to the app that would lay greater emphasis on vertical videos.

The Facebook-own image sharing app has completely designed its IGTV app in a way that would highlight diverse content from the users.

According to a report by The Verge, Instagram has completely redesigned the homepage of the app to feature videos that are customised as per individual user’s taste. This means that users will not only see videos that have been created by the influencers whom they follow but also from the creators the app thinks they might be interested in.

The overhauled IGTV app is borrowing the Discover tab from Instagram. This tab highlights videos from a wide variety of creators. Earlier the app highlighted videos by creators whom users followed and the videos that were popular on the platform.

In addition to this, Instagram has also pushed a small but significant update to its main app. Earlier when users shared their IGTV videos in their Stories, the app showed a freeze frame. But now with the update, users will see 15-seconds of content play from the video. This could get people to watch the complete IGTV video and at the same time help the creators as well.

Notably, today’s update follows another update rolled out by the company earlier this year. Instagram, in an update back in January, had removed the IGTV icon from its main app, presumably to get people into using the IGTV app for watching the long videos. “Very few are clicking into the IGTV icon in the top right corner of the home screen in the Instagram app...so we’re removing this icon based on these learnings and feedback from our community,” an Instagram spokesperson had said at the time.