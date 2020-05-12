e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Instagram rolls out new features to help businesses

Instagram rolls out new features to help businesses

Instagram launched a ‘Support Small Business’ sticker that users can incorporate into their Stories to talk about their favourite small businesses.

tech Updated: May 12, 2020 01:26 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Robin Sinha
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Robin Sinha
San Francisco
Other Instagram users will be able to see who is using the sticker via a shared Story, raising awareness and visibility for those businesses.
Other Instagram users will be able to see who is using the sticker via a shared Story, raising awareness and visibility for those businesses.(Bloomberg)
         

Facebook-owned Instagram on Monday announced new features to help businesses which are facing immense challenges during the Covid-19 crisis.

Instagram launched a ‘Support Small Business’ sticker that users can incorporate into their Stories to talk about their favourite small businesses.

Other Instagram users will be able to see who is using the sticker via a shared Story, raising awareness and visibility for those businesses.

“As many stores remain closed and social media serves as an online Main Street, the shift to doing business online is more urgent than ever,” Instagram said in a statement.  

“We’re announcing new ways for people to support and discover small businesses, along with more tools for keeping businesses informed and connected with their customers,” the photo-sharing app added.

The company is also making it easier for businesses to communicate with customers by adding a dedicated Business Inbox in the Messenger app, reports TechCrunch.

Instagram also said that Facebook’s Businesses Nearby feature can be used to find information on which local businesses are still providing goods and services, message those businesses and buy from them via third-party apps, giving those businesses more virtual foot traffic.

Also read: Instagram fixed a glitch that showed super long posts to Android, iOS users

“We want to do everything we can to support small businesses right now, whether that’s building new tools to help them stay in touch with customers or giving people the power to easily show their love to businesses they care about,” said Instagram COO Justin Osofsky.

Businesses on Facebook can also tag posts related to COVID-19 on their pages in order to keep people updated.

top news
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
Twitter to highlight misleading Covid-19 tweets that could harm users
Twitter to highlight misleading Covid-19 tweets that could harm users
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
PM Modi meets CMs to discuss lockdown exit plan: Top 5 takeaways
PM Modi meets CMs to discuss lockdown exit plan: Top 5 takeaways
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In