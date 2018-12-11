Instagram rolls out voice messaging feature

If WhatsApp voice messages were not enough, Instagram has also added the new communication feature to its app.

A new microphone button has been added to the photo and video app. You simply need to hold down the microphone in Instagram Direct and record a voice message.

Unlike WhatsApp where you first choose the recipient, on Instagram you can first record the message and then share it with a single contact or group, FastCompany reported.

Additionally, these voice messages appear in the receiver’s chat window as a Wav file and don’t disappear after being listened to.

