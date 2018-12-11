Today in New Delhi, India
HT Logo

Instagram rolls out voice messaging feature

On Instagram, users can first record the message and then share it with a single contact or group.

tech Updated: Dec 11, 2018 15:14 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
California
isntagram,instagram voice message,instagram voice message feature
Instagram’s voice message feature is yet to roll out in India.(REUTERS)

If WhatsApp voice messages were not enough, Instagram has also added the new communication feature to its app.

A new microphone button has been added to the photo and video app. You simply need to hold down the microphone in Instagram Direct and record a voice message.

Unlike WhatsApp where you first choose the recipient, on Instagram you can first record the message and then share it with a single contact or group, FastCompany reported.

Additionally, these voice messages appear in the receiver’s chat window as a Wav file and don’t disappear after being listened to.

