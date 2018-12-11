Instagram rolls out voice messaging feature
On Instagram, users can first record the message and then share it with a single contact or group.tech Updated: Dec 11, 2018 15:14 IST
If WhatsApp voice messages were not enough, Instagram has also added the new communication feature to its app.
A new microphone button has been added to the photo and video app. You simply need to hold down the microphone in Instagram Direct and record a voice message.
Unlike WhatsApp where you first choose the recipient, on Instagram you can first record the message and then share it with a single contact or group, FastCompany reported.
Additionally, these voice messages appear in the receiver’s chat window as a Wav file and don’t disappear after being listened to.
First Published: Dec 11, 2018 15:14 IST