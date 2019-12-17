e-paper
Instagram's 5 safety features every user must know

Instagram’s 5 safety features every user must know

If you’re an Instagram user here are five safety features for keeping your account safe and preventing bullying.

tech Updated: Dec 17, 2019 17:19 IST
Instagram's safety features.
Instagram is one of the most used photo and video sharing applications and works both on Android and iOS devices. Safety should be on top of a user’s mind while downloading any social media app and Instagram is no different.

Here are 5 safety features that Instagram users should keep in mind:

Dealing with harassment or bullying

If a user sees an objectionable picture or a video and if any other Instagram user is being harassed or bullied, then there are two ways to go about it. The first option is to report about the comment, by left swiping on the comment and selecting the exclamation mark icon.

Restrict, block or report.

Second way is to go to the harasser’s profile, on top right corner tap on three dots. Then there are options you can choose from—restrict, block or report.

Two-factor authentication

Instagram users can add extra security with the two-factor authentication. Users can add an extra layer of protection to their accounts every time they log in on their handset or computer/laptop with the two-factor authentication.

Instagram will send a text message along with a login code on the registered mobile number or users can use a security app of their choice such as Duo Mobile or Google Authenticator. To activate, Instagram users will have to click on the Settings option of their app, click on Security and then go to Two-Factor Authentication and follow the procedure.

Login Activity

Instagram users can check the login activity and find out from where all their account has been logged in. Users will have to go to the Settings option on their Instagram profile, click on Login Activity to find out the places from where the log in took place. Even if the account is being logged in from some other devices, the users will get notification on the registered e-mail and mobile phone number. Users have the option to report, if they were not the ones who logged into the profile.

Account Privacy

If Instagram users only want their followers to see the posts, they can make their account Private by going to the Setting options and turning on Private Account option.

Instagram profile holders whose accounts are private enjoy the benefit of giving permission to people who they want to be in their followers list.

Private account holders on Instagram have the option of denying follow requests. If the account is not private then anyone can see the posts, videos of a user.

Apps and Websites

As per this feature a person will have access to all the apps and websites that it had initially allowed Instagram to use. In order to remove Instagram’s access from a third-party app, users can go to Settings, tap on Security, choose Apps and Websites in the ‘Data and History section’, wherein they will see two options ‘Active’ and ‘Expired’, the access of websites and apps can only be revoked from the active section.

