Instagram’s new update: Now, upload up to 10 photos to your Story at once

Facebook-owned Instagram on Wednesday introduced a new feature that makes its Stories feature more fun. The latest update allows users to upload 10 photos and videos as a story at once. Users also get a new “preview” option before posting their Stories.

“Tap the new icon at the top right corner of your screen to begin selecting media files from your gallery. On the edit screen, you’ll see a preview of all the media you’ve selected lined up at the bottom and your preview will upload at once in the order you selected them,” Instagram said in a post.

Users will be able to edit each of the multiple photos and videos individually with stickers, text and all the other creative tools, available as part of the “Instagram Stories.”

“With the latest update, Instagram will make it faster to find the right place when adding the location sticker to a photo or video, suggesting places from near where the media was captured,” the post added.

The latest update is being rolled out Android users starting today and will be arriving on iOS in the coming weeks.

Instagram’s new feature comes along with its new Data Download tool which allows users to download their entire data on the social networking platform. The tool is quite similar to Facebook’s which was rolled out shortly after Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

Users can access “Data Download” for Instagram from here or they can visit the application’s privacy settings. Just like Facebook’s Data Download tool, users can export all the content including photos, archived Stories, profile information, comments and more.