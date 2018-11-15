Instagram’s new ‘Your Activity’ dashboard lets you track time spent on the app: How to use it

Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram is now rolling out its “Your Activity” feature that help users track how much time they spend on the app.

The feature, which lies inside the “hamburger” icon on the upper right corner of your profile page, includes tools for setting daily time limits and the option to temporarily mute push notifications, The Verge reported on Wednesday.

The feature was announced in August aiming to give users more control over how they interact with social media that may be harmful to the mental health and well-being of the users if used excessively.

Time management tool on Instagram. (Instagram)

Facebook is expected to follow Instagram and add the feature to its activity dashboard, which is to be called “Your time on Facebook”.

You can also mute push notifications (Instagram)

A similar feature called “Screen Time” has been introduced by Apple on its iOS, and with Google also releasing a “Digital Wellness” dashboard with Android 9.0, tech companies are thinking about helping users better manage their time using apps, the report added. Here’s how to check how much time you spend on Facebook

The feature is expected to be available for all Instagram users soon.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 16:52 IST