e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

Instagram starts hiding like counts in India

In the test, Instagram users can still see their likes by tapping on the liker list, but others will not be able to see how many likes your post has received.

tech Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:52 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Instagram brings Private Like Counts test to India
Instagram brings Private Like Counts test to India (REUTERS)
         

Instagram on Thursday announced to expand its Private Like Counts test globally, including in India.

In the test, you can still see your likes by tapping on the liker list, but others will not be able to see how many likes your post has received.

Likewise, you will not be able to see how many likes others’ posts have received.

Vishal Shah, Vice President of Product, Instagram, said that if you’re in the test, you’ll no longer see the total number of likes and views on photos and videos posted to Feed unless they’re your own.

“While the feedback from early testing has been positive, this is a fundamental change to Instagram, so we’re continuing our test to learn more from our global community,” Shah said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Instagram dark mode is now available, here’s how to use it

The test began in Canada in May 2019 and expanded to Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Brazil, Ireland and Italy in July this year.

The roll-out of this test comes close on the heels of the recent ‘Instagram Experience’ organised in Mumbai where an ‘Unlabel’ content series was announced in partnership with Yuvaa, a youth media platform, featuring young Indians challenging stereotypes to be their authentic selves.

‘Restrict’ was also a feature recently announced to protect your account from unwanted interactions.

tags
top news
No protection for women visiting Sabarimala temple: Kerala minister
No protection for women visiting Sabarimala temple: Kerala minister
Decision on extending odd-even in Delhi to be taken on Nov 18: Kejriwal
Decision on extending odd-even in Delhi to be taken on Nov 18: Kejriwal
4-minute hearing, 10 notices and note on silence on CJI’s last day at work
4-minute hearing, 10 notices and note on silence on CJI’s last day at work
Next Maharashtra CM from Sena, decision on Congress joining govt soon: NCP
Next Maharashtra CM from Sena, decision on Congress joining govt soon: NCP
Ranbaxy case: SC holds Malvinder, Shivinder Singh guilty of contempt
Ranbaxy case: SC holds Malvinder, Shivinder Singh guilty of contempt
Ban ends today; Mumbai, India wait for Prithvi Shaw 2.0
Ban ends today; Mumbai, India wait for Prithvi Shaw 2.0
‘Wife not home, come and cook’: Hostel warden calls girl student at midnight
‘Wife not home, come and cook’: Hostel warden calls girl student at midnight
PM Modi at BRICS summit: Terrorism caused $1 trillion loss to world economy
PM Modi at BRICS summit: Terrorism caused $1 trillion loss to world economy
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh liveMotichoor Chaknachoor movie reviewDeepika PadukoneDelhi Air QualitySabarimalaOdd-even in DelhiSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech