Instagram security bug exposed passwords of some users

Facebook has been hit with another security bug which exposed passwords of Instagram users. This security bug affected those users who accessed Instagram’s ‘Download Your Data’ feature.

Instagram notified those users affected by this security bug, The Information reported. Passwords of users who accessed the said feature were available in the URL of their web browsers. The report further revealed that the passwords were sent to Facebook’s servers as well. Instagram allows users to login to their accounts through their Facebook profile.

Instagram confirmed to The Information that the security bug was “discovered internally and affected a very small number of people”. However for users who accessed Instagram’s ‘Download Your Data’ feature on public computers with shared network could have exposed it majorly giving hackers a window to their profile.

If you haven’t received any notification of this security bug then your password wasn’t exposed. However it is advised that all Instagram users change their passwords and also opt for two-factor authentication for stronger security.

Instagram’s security bug was interestingly stored in a privacy feature it rolled out earlier this April in compliance with the EU’s GDPR law. Instagram lets users download a copy of the data saved in their servers. Users will be able to download information like photos, videos, comments, and more.

Instagram’s password mishap is the latest to join Facebook’s security vulnerabilities this year. The social media giant was hit with the biggest data breach involving data firm Cambridge Analytica. Just six months later Facebook’s ‘View As’ feature was compromised exposing data of around 50 million users.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 12:13 IST