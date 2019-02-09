Instagram starts adding IGTV previews to feed

Instagram iwill now start showing video previews for its standalone app IGTV on the main feed.

“Now, you can preview IGTV videos in your feed. When there’s a new video from someone you follow, you can tap from your feed to watch the full video in IGTV,” the company tweeted on Thursday.

With the new feature, creators can share a one minute preview of their video in Feed when they upload a new IGTV video. The same preview can be shared on their Instagram profile as well.

Now, you can preview IGTV videos in your feed. When there's a new video from someone you follow, you can tap from your feed to watch the full video in IGTV. (👋 @HannahStocking) pic.twitter.com/tkYSchB7E8 — Instagram (@instagram) February 7, 2019

“Since the launch of IGTV, our focus has been on connecting people to the creators and content they love – both from creators they follow and from those they haven’t discovered yet. We’ve made product updates to make it easier for people to discover and share IGTV content including IGTV in Explore, Sharing IGTV videos to Stories, Saving IGTV Videos and IGTV Web Embeds,” Instagram said in its press release.

Ever since the launch of IGTV, Instagram has been aggressively pushing content on the platform in several ways including putting IGTV videos in the Explore tab, putting out occasional notification banners for new videos and allowing users to share IGTV previews to their own Stories.

Competing with the likes of Google-owned video-sharing platform YouTube, Instagram launched IGTV in June 2018 to enable users, content creators and influencers to upload videos of up to 10 minutes to one hour in length.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 13:05 IST