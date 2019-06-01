Instagram starts rolling out new Stories design
Instagram Stories has a new circular wheel layout for users. This new design change is visible to some users for now.tech Updated: Jun 01, 2019 16:59 IST
Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram has quietly rolled out a new design on its Stories option in India.
The semi-circular selector wheel design, spotted this week, has reduced and categorised the previous eight camera options to three -- Live, Camera and Create -- along with the flash option at the centre of the screen.
The Live feature arranges Augmented Reality (AR) filters in the semi-circular format. Towards its left, the Camera option displays Hands-Free, Forward, Superzoom and Boomerang options along with the AR filters on its right.
The Create option lays out options including Tap to Type, Ask me a question, polls and countdown.
Reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong had spotted the design first earlier in March.
“Instagram is working on new ‘Stories’ user-interface, inspired from mechanical circular mode switcher in DSLRs,” Wong had tweeted.
It remains unclear exactly how many global regions has the feature reached already.
