Instagram starts rolling out new Stories design

Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram has quietly rolled out a new design on its Stories option in India.

The semi-circular selector wheel design, spotted this week, has reduced and categorised the previous eight camera options to three -- Live, Camera and Create -- along with the flash option at the centre of the screen.

The Live feature arranges Augmented Reality (AR) filters in the semi-circular format. Towards its left, the Camera option displays Hands-Free, Forward, Superzoom and Boomerang options along with the AR filters on its right.

The Create option lays out options including Tap to Type, Ask me a question, polls and countdown.

Reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong had spotted the design first earlier in March.

“Instagram is working on new ‘Stories’ user-interface, inspired from mechanical circular mode switcher in DSLRs,” Wong had tweeted.

It remains unclear exactly how many global regions has the feature reached already.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 16:59 IST