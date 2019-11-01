Instagram starts testing AR-based shopping, in-app payments

tech

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 13:42 IST

Instagram has started testing Augmented Reality-based shopping on its platform. Instagram is also testing in-app payments for products. Both features are an extension of Instagram Shopping, a feature which is already available globally.

Instagram will start testing these features first in the US. There is no word on when the new Instagram Shopping features will launch in the US and other markets. Coming to the AR integration, Instagram will let users try out products like makeup on the app.

Instagram demonstrated a user trying out different shades of lipstick from a cosmetics brand. At present, users will be able to experience these products with the selfie camera. The company plans to extend this to the rear camera as well.

This feature isn’t something new as brands like Loreal and Lenskart already offer such experiences for their products. But it’s interesting to see how Instagram will start implementing this considering the platform is already big on brands and advertising.

Moving on to in-app payments, Instagram users will be able to make purchases within the app. An extension of Instagram Shopping, this feature will enable payments on the app itself. This means that users can select a product and purchase it from Instagram without leaving the app.

Instagram Shopping offers product tags with descriptions and a link to the brand’s website. With the implementation of payments, Instagram will most likely drive consumers to its platform for brands which already have a big influence on it. An IPSOS study states that 95 percent of people said Instagram helps them decide whether to buy a new product or service.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 13:38 IST