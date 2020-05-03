e-paper
Instagram Stories get #InstaProm with new AR effects

Although people are encouraged to stay at homes, Instagram wants you to celebrate prom with a sticker and a glimpse of it is seen in the short video posted on Twitter.

tech Updated: May 03, 2020 11:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Instagram says you can find them in the stories tray but it looks like not all the users have received it yet.
Instagram says you can find them in the stories tray but it looks like not all the users have received it yet. (Pixabay)
         

It’s the ‘Sticker’ season for Instagram Stories it seems. After introducing the ‘How Can I Help’ and ‘Challenges’ stickers on its platform in the past few weeks, we now have yet another sticker called #InstaProm. And these even come with AR effects. Although people are encouraged to stay at homes, Instagram wants you to celebrate prom with a sticker and a glimpse of it is seen in the short video posted on Twitter.

Instagram says you can find them in the stories tray but it looks like not all the users have received it yet. Guess one would have to wait for a day to two more for this.  

This new sticker comes days after Instagram announced four new fonts for Stories. The firm says that it has already started testing these fonts with a small percentage of people but did not give a time frame as to when these will be rolled out to all the users. For now, you get five fonts - Typewriter, Strong, Classic, Modern and Neon to write inside an Instagram Story.

Instagram has been aggressively introducing new features for its Stories feature lately. It has introduced the ‘How can I help’ and ‘Challenges’ sticker while bringing the ability for desktop users to send Direct Messages to others. It is also testing the ‘Remembering’ banner for memorialised accounts. As for Instagram Live, the firm has added a donate button as well.

That said, Instagram’s parent firm Facebook recently confirmed that it has reached the 3 billion monthly user milestone.

