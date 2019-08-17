Instagram Stories now has a gallery for AR face filters: Here’s how to access it

tech

Instagram face filters are one of the most popular features on its Stories platform. Instagram may have improvised Snapchat’s Stories but its AR game is still weak. The photo-sharing app has however been investing in filters with collaborations and giving creators a platform for custom designed filters.

Instagram started introducing face filters created by celebrities and by augmented reality (AR) creators. These face filters will however not appear in every user’s profile. Instagram lets users access these customized face filters by following the creator. For example, to use Ariana Grande’s ‘No tears left to cry’ face filter, users need to follow the artist on Instagram.

Instagram has now introduced a new way of getting more filters for your Stories. Instagram’s ‘Effects’ gallery lets users browse through different AR face filters on the platform. This feature is available for users globally including India.

How to access AR filters gallery on Instagram

Open Instagram Stories and tap on the filters icon.

Scroll to the end of the filters tab and select ‘Browse Effects’.

Voila, you’ve now entered Instagram’s dedicated gallery for AR filters.

Here, you can browse through AR face filters created by Instagram and creators as well.

Once you select a filter, you can try it out and add it to your Instagram Story.

You can also save the filter and use it from the tap on Instagram Stories.

Instagram Stories’ More Effects gallery. ( Instagram/Screenshot )

Instagram doesn’t have a search tool for filters in its gallery. It however has trending keywords for filters. Users can tap on the keywords listed above if you're looking for anything specific. You can access the More Effects gallery by selecting an AR face filter and tapping on the down arrow.

Instagram’s More Effects gallery comes along with the launch of Spark AR studio on the platform. Facebook’s Spark AR studio is now available for Instagram users to create their own AR filters.

