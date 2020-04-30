e-paper
Home / Tech / Instagram Stories to get four new fonts, currently in testing phase

Instagram Stories to get four new fonts, currently in testing phase

The firm says that it has already started testing these fonts with a small percentage of people but did not give a time frame as to when these will be rolled out to all the users.

tech Updated: Apr 30, 2020 14:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The official names of those fonts have not been mentioned but Instagram has shown them in a gif posted on Twitter.
The official names of those fonts have not been mentioned but Instagram has shown them in a gif posted on Twitter.(REUTERS)
         

Instagram has been aggressive in introducing new stickers for its Stories lately. However, it is about to bring yet another change to Stories and this time it’s not a new sticker. The company has announced that it will introduce new fonts to let you customise your stories even more. The firm says that it has already started testing these fonts with a small percentage of people but did not give a time frame as to when these will be rolled out to all the users.

For now, you get five fonts - Typewriter, Strong, Classic, Modern and Neon to write inside an Instagram Story. However, the firm is about to add four more fonts to the existing fonts. The official names of those fonts have not been mentioned but Instagram has shown them in a gif posted on Twitter.

Also read: Instagram wants you to ‘Guess the Gibberish’, here’s how to get the story filter  

Recently, the firm has made several changes to its app. It has introduced the ‘How can I help’ and ‘Challenges’ sticker while bringing the ability for desktop users to send Direct Messages to others. It is also testing the ‘Remembering’ banner for memorialised accounts. As for Instagram Live, the firm has added a donate button as well.

That said, Instagram’s parent firm Facebook recently confirmed that it has reached the 3 billion monthly user milestone. “For the first time ever, there are now more than 3 billion people actively using Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or Messenger each month. That includes 2.6 billion people using Facebook alone, and more than 2.3 billion people using at least one of our services every day,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during the earnings call.

