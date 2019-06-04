Instagram suffers another global outage, reason unknown

Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram suffered a major global outage that hindered app logins, page refreshes, commenting on posts and uploading content on the platform.

Users started experiencing issues with Instagram at 11.30 p.m. ET (9:00 am IST). According to Down Detector, users in India, US, UK, South America, Japan and Australia were subject to the outages, news website Deadline reported on Monday.

Since Instagram did not officially release a statement about the outage, it remains unclear what may have triggered it.

According to the report, the app has recovered from the outage and has started functioning smoothly again.

The news of Instagram’s breakdown comes right after Google apps and Snapchat recovered from a global outage across the US and UK earlier on Sunday night. Google blamed issues with its Cloud service that powers other apps along with the search engine giant’s own web services for the outage.

In March, Facebook and its family of apps, including Instagram, suffered the longest outage ever that lasted for 12 hours worldwide.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 13:28 IST