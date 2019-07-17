Instagram suffers another global outage, users want to ‘throw away’ app

tech

Photo-messaging app Instagram’s users want to “throw away” the app as it suffered a major outage yet again that did not let users from around the world to access the Facebook-owned app.

According to outage reviewing and monitoring website DownDetector’s report on Tuesday, Instagram was hit by the outage just past 10 a.m. PT and it affected users in the US, UK and across Europe.

Fed up with repeated outages, users took to Twitter and reported Instagram’s crash, expressing their frustration.

When is @Instagram going to fix the outage... — gregory (@_finny31) July 17, 2019

Ah I see why, another monthly Instagram outage — blood freak (@erotomaniacss) July 16, 2019

Instagram is having its weekly outage. 🤣 — keeper. ;) (@besosNstilettos) July 16, 2019

While the hashtag #InstagramDown was trending on Twitter people also made sure they tagged Instagram’s official handle on the posts.

“@Instagram headquarters must see that we are tweeting #InstagramDown for the 12712450th time this year,” a user wrote.

Hong Kong-based social media website 9GAG, famous for its memes and GIFs, tweeted: “If it keeps happening like this, we will run out of GIFs to post! #InstagramDown.”

Now that the outages are becoming more frequent, its raising concerns amongst people who seem to be considering quitting the app.

However, unlike usually, Instagram has not yet addressed this outage.

Managing a global userbase of over 2.38 billion people, Facebook and its family of apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp, have collectively suffered five major outages in the last four months. Out of all the Facebook’s apps, Instagram has experienced downtime the most.

