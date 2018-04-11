Instagram testing Snapchat-like ‘Snapcode’ feature

Facebook-owned Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature dubbed as “Nametags” -- a clone of Snapchat’s ‘Snapcode’ which will let users create a “custom scannable tag” by designing a pattern of emojis.

The feature will also offer an option to use a selfie image for creating a custom Instagram “Nametag”, Techcrunch reported.

Snapchat launched “Snapcode” in January 2015 that allowed users to add friends using their phone cameras. Instagram has been in the news for cloning Snapchat’s features for long.

“Instagram is simply building upon a technology that Snapchat created,” Kevin Systrom, Co-Founder, Instagram had said in a recent interview with Wall Street Journal.

Instagram recently introduced ‘Focus’ camera mode for iOS and Android users. This feature which is available in Instagram Stories blurs the background while focusing on the object to create a depth of field effect. Instagram also rolled out “@mention” sticker for iOS users.

“After you’ve taken a photo or video in your stories camera, open the stickers tray, tap the @mention sticker, start typing the name of the account you want to mention and select from the options that appear. You can then rotate, scale and place your sticker wherever you’d like,” the company’s blog informed.

Meanwhile, there was no word on when Instagram will roll out the “Nametag” feature globally, the report said.