Instagram testing ‘tap-to-advance’ feature for posts on ‘Explore’

Instagram is testing a new “tapping” feature for photos and videos on Explore. This feature will allow users to tap on to see the next photo instead of scrolling on the feed.

“We’re always testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and bring you closer to the people and things you love,” TechCrunch quoted an Instagram spokesperson as saying on Thursday.

First spotted by an Instagram user, a screenshot shows the new feature which reads, “Introducing a new way to move through posts. Tap through posts, just like you tap through stories.”

This feature is currently being tested for the Explore section and not for the main feed. Located on the second tab of the app, ‘Explore’ section shows photos and videos which could be of similar interest to the user. Instagram also curates content from different topics which can found on top of the section.

At present, if you have to navigate through posts on Instagram Explore, you need to scroll down for the next photo or video. As the name suggests, tap to advance will simply let users move to the next post by tapping on the photo.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 14:04 IST