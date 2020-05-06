e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Instagram to play up Covid-19-related information on Stories, Feed

Instagram to play up Covid-19-related information on Stories, Feed

This a part of the platform’s efforts to connect people with accurate information.

tech Updated: May 06, 2020 07:13 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Jhinuk Sen
HT Correspondent | Edited by Jhinuk Sen
Hindustan Times
Instagram will prioritise Covid-19 information from reliable sources on users’ Stories and feed.
Instagram will prioritise Covid-19 information from reliable sources on users’ Stories and feed.(Shutterstock)
         

From now, you will be able to see Stories with Covid-19 information from credible health organisations you follow being played up on the top of your tray on Instagram. If you don’t follow any such health organisation you will not be seeing their stories, of course.

Instagram also intends to roll this feature out to your Feed as well and will be playing up important information from credible handles you follow.

“Starting today, we’ll bring Stories related to COVID-19 from credible health organizations you follow closer to the top of your tray. This is part of our ongoing work to connect people with accurate information, and we’ll be rolling out a similar solution for Feed next week,” Instagram’s comms handle tweeted.

 

This is a part of the social media platform’s efforts to ensure that the right information reaches its users. Social media platforms have all upped their battle against fake news and inaccurate information especially at a time like this when falling for wrong information could be fatal.

If you follow health organisations on Instagram, you will see their stories and their posts first as you surf the app.

top news
Covid-19 lockdown: Centre’s economic package may have small trader focus
Covid-19 lockdown: Centre’s economic package may have small trader focus
Massive search operations underway in J&K to nab Hizb commander
Massive search operations underway in J&K to nab Hizb commander
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
As migrants return, states to increase Covid-19 testing capacity
As migrants return, states to increase Covid-19 testing capacity
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
IAS officer leads Covid-19 fight in Pune, major hotspot with 1,890 cases
IAS officer leads Covid-19 fight in Pune, major hotspot with 1,890 cases
India needs big stimulus package, says Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee
India needs big stimulus package, says Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee
Covid-19: Donald Trump says ‘have to open country’ as many US states ease curbs
Covid-19: Donald Trump says ‘have to open country’ as many US states ease curbs
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech