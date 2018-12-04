Instagram to soon let you shop within the app: Report

Instagram is reportedly working on a feature which will allow users to shop within the app itself. This new shopping feature is expected roll out in 2019.

According to a LiveMint report, users on Instagram will be able to make payments for the products within the app itself. At present, ‘Shopping on Instagram’ redirects users to the official website of businesses to complete the payment. Instagram is expanding this feature to other markets including India. This feature for business accounts on Instagram, will come to India as early as next year, the report added.

By mid-2019, Instagram will integrate payments within the app itself. Here, users will be able to pay for the products on Instagram without having to leave the app. ‘Shopping on Instagram’ allows buisnesses to advertise their products on the platform. Here, brands can list their products with its price and a short description. There’s also a dedicated ‘shop’ button which has a curated list of all the products.

Users can tap on the tagged products to see more details. Instagram also offers a link to the website for those who wish to purchase the product. Reports of Instagram venturing into e-commerce have been around for quite some time.

Instagram was earlier reported to launch a standalone app for shopping. IG Shopping would be a standalone platform for brands and businesses to sell their products directly through Instagram. The Facebook-owned company now appears to introduce this feature within Instagram itself, according to the latest report.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 12:49 IST