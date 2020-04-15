e-paper
Home / Tech / Instagram users on Android unable to share IGTV videos to Stories

Instagram users on Android unable to share IGTV videos to Stories

Instagram suddenly disabled the feature to share IGTV videos to Stories for Android users. This feature is still available on iOS.

tech Updated: Apr 15, 2020 10:39 IST
Marcia Sekhose
Marcia Sekhose
Hindustan Times
Instagram users have reported not being able to share IGTV videos to Stories.
Instagram users have reported not being able to share IGTV videos to Stories.(Pixabay)
         

Instagram users on Android are unable to share IGTV videos to Stories. Many users have reported this issue saying that the feature was suddenly disabled. Instagram on iPhone still lets users post IGTV videos to Stories.

Instagram on Android still has the paper airplane icon under IGTV videos which lets users share the video. However, tapping on the icon doesn’t show the “Add video to Story” option. Users can still send IGTV videos to their friends through Direct Messages (DM). Some users noticed this change after they updated the app, while some did not receive any app update as yet.

 

 

 

It isn’t clear if this is a bug or Instagram has indeed disabled the share option. This would however be confusing since this would reduce the popularity of IGTV, a platform Instagram has been trying to push aggressively.

We’ve reached out to Instagram on the same and will update the story whenever we get a response.

Instagram announced a new IGTV app redesign yesterday but without any mention of this feature being disabled. Instagram has redesigned the homepage of its IGTV app completely with more focus on creators, The Verge reported. Instagram is also adding a Discover tab on IGTV similar to the main app, where users will get to browse and discover new content.

There’s also a hands-free recording mode coming to IGTV. It will also let creators choose to play 15 seconds of their video while sharing their IGTV on Stories. This could help fetch more clicks from viewers.

