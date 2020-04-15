Instagram users on Android unable to share IGTV videos to Stories

tech

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 10:39 IST

Instagram users on Android are unable to share IGTV videos to Stories. Many users have reported this issue saying that the feature was suddenly disabled. Instagram on iPhone still lets users post IGTV videos to Stories.

Instagram on Android still has the paper airplane icon under IGTV videos which lets users share the video. However, tapping on the icon doesn’t show the “Add video to Story” option. Users can still send IGTV videos to their friends through Direct Messages (DM). Some users noticed this change after they updated the app, while some did not receive any app update as yet.

@instagram when I try to share an IGTV post to my stories, I dont get the option after hitting paper plane. Is there a known issue with Android phones? pic.twitter.com/LBI2LZnmVA — Alex Antonio (@AlexAntonio0) April 7, 2020

@instagram all of a sudden, there seems to be a problem with Android users and sharing IGTV posts to their stories. Can we get and explanation and can it be fixed please? People seem to have been reporting but nothing has been done. — Tino N (@tiinz96_n) April 12, 2020

@mosseri seems like I can't share any IGTV (by other users) to my public IG stories on Android. Is this something new? or a bug? thanks — angelo bermani (@butriga) April 7, 2020

It isn’t clear if this is a bug or Instagram has indeed disabled the share option. This would however be confusing since this would reduce the popularity of IGTV, a platform Instagram has been trying to push aggressively.

We’ve reached out to Instagram on the same and will update the story whenever we get a response.

Instagram announced a new IGTV app redesign yesterday but without any mention of this feature being disabled. Instagram has redesigned the homepage of its IGTV app completely with more focus on creators, The Verge reported. Instagram is also adding a Discover tab on IGTV similar to the main app, where users will get to browse and discover new content.

There’s also a hands-free recording mode coming to IGTV. It will also let creators choose to play 15 seconds of their video while sharing their IGTV on Stories. This could help fetch more clicks from viewers.