e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Tech / Instagram will now let you upload multiple photos on one Story with Layout

Instagram will now let you upload multiple photos on one Story with Layout

Earlier, the only way you could do it was if you copied a photo from the gallery and pasted it in the text box

tech Updated: Dec 18, 2019 16:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Now that Instagram has incorporated this Layout tool into the app, users will no longer use apps from other companies for this solution.. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files
Now that Instagram has incorporated this Layout tool into the app, users will no longer use apps from other companies for this solution.. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files(REUTERS)
         

Instagram has added a new feature to its Stories which will let you post multiple photos on one screen. Called ‘Layout’, this feature lets you incorporate up to six photos in one post and is launching globally today. You will already be able to spot it on your app.

It is a simple feature, so to speak, but it will mean quite a bit for Instagram and its users since right now people are resorting to third-party story-editing apps to get a feature similar to this one.

On Instagram, the only way to post multiple photos in one Story post was to copy a photo from the gallery and paste it in the text box. Or you might have been making a single picture with multiple ones, like a grid, saving it and then posting it as a story.

Now that Instagram has incorporated this Layout tool into the app, users will no longer use apps from other companies for this solution. This is much like Instagram’s Boomerang feature thant made gif-creating apps useless.

Instagram has been working on new features for Stories especially with its new ‘Create’ mode. The Create mode allows people to make content that is just not photos. Then there are the type mode templates with conversation prompts, throwback posts etc.

The ‘Create’ mode on Instagram was launched in October this year, while it does seem like it is offering too much already, clearly, Instagram has no problems in adding some more perks to it.

tags
top news
BJD won’t support NRC, says Naveen Patnaik; provokes a comeback from BJP
BJD won’t support NRC, says Naveen Patnaik; provokes a comeback from BJP
Amit Shah in line of fire as Mamata Banerjee leads third CAA protest
Amit Shah in line of fire as Mamata Banerjee leads third CAA protest
Ind vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Lewis, Hope off to a steady start in huge chase
Ind vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Lewis, Hope off to a steady start in huge chase
Nokia 2.3 is the latest budget smartphone in India: Check price, specs
Nokia 2.3 is the latest budget smartphone in India: Check price, specs
The rise of online shopping: Department stores are permanent exhibitions
The rise of online shopping: Department stores are permanent exhibitions
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
4 convicted for Jaipur’s night of horror when 9 bombs went off in 20 mins
4 convicted for Jaipur’s night of horror when 9 bombs went off in 20 mins
‘Are you PM for unity or division?’: Priyanka Gandhi counters PM Modi
‘Are you PM for unity or division?’: Priyanka Gandhi counters PM Modi
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech