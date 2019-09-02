e-paper
Instagram working on a new feature to help curb spam on public account

Instagram’s current set-up allows strangers to send messages directly.

tech Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:52 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Instagram is working on a new “Allow Messages From People I Follow”
Instagram is working on a new “Allow Messages From People I Follow”(Reuters)
         

Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram is working on a new feature which may help restrict spam direct messages (DM) on a public account.

This feature will allow users to choose on who can connect with them via messages.

One of the options users can choose from is the ability to receive messages only from people they follow, according to Jane Manchun Wong, a reliable app leaker.

On Instagram, spam bots are all over the place, leaving distasteful comments on posts and even slipping into the users’ DMs.

 

Based on Wong’s screenshot, the new feature will keep those using Instagram to harass people out of the inbox, even if the account is set for public viewing.

Instagram’s current set-up still allows strangers sending messages directly, though it shows up as a request that can be ignored.

The new feature can presumably prevent them from messaging at all. The setting will apparently appear under a new option in the privacy settings.

It will even give an alternative as to who can be added to the group chats.

