Instagram working on a new feature to help curb spam on public account

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:52 IST

Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram is working on a new feature which may help restrict spam direct messages (DM) on a public account.

This feature will allow users to choose on who can connect with them via messages.

One of the options users can choose from is the ability to receive messages only from people they follow, according to Jane Manchun Wong, a reliable app leaker.

On Instagram, spam bots are all over the place, leaving distasteful comments on posts and even slipping into the users’ DMs.

Instagram is working on "Allow Messages From People I Follow"



This could shield users from unwanted messages without making privatizing the account pic.twitter.com/X3f8DgMudo — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 31, 2019

Based on Wong’s screenshot, the new feature will keep those using Instagram to harass people out of the inbox, even if the account is set for public viewing.

Instagram’s current set-up still allows strangers sending messages directly, though it shows up as a request that can be ignored.

The new feature can presumably prevent them from messaging at all. The setting will apparently appear under a new option in the privacy settings.

It will even give an alternative as to who can be added to the group chats.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 18:52 IST