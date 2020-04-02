e-paper
Instagram working on a new 'limit sensitive content' feature

Instagram working on a new ‘limit sensitive content’ feature

Still in the developmental phase, the feature is likely to block NSFW and mature content on Instagram.

tech Updated: Apr 02, 2020 11:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The purpose of the feature is likely to keep such content at bay when a user is at the workplace or a place where he doesn’t want such content to appear on the timeline.
Instagram is reportedly working on a new feature that will help limit sensitive content. Spotted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, the feature is said to be enabled by default.

Right now, it’s not clear what Instagram will classify as “sensitive content” but reports suggest it could be NSFW and mature images and videos. The purpose of the feature is likely to keep such content at bay when a user is at the workplace or a place where he doesn’t want such content to appear on the timeline.

If a user tries to turn off the new toggle, Instagram shows a prompt seeking the user’s consent to “see more content that might be sensitive.” There’s a “learn more” link but it doesn’t work right now as the feature is still in the development phase.

 

That said, Instagram already has a conservative policy on mature content. The company has no nudity policy but has some exemptions.

“We know that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram,” according to Instagram’s policies.

“This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks. It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos of post-mastectomy scarring and women actively breastfeeding are allowed. Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK, too,” it adds.

The new feature appears to build on Instagram’s existing policies on mature content including nudity. Right now, there’s no word on the wider availability. Wong, however, has had a good record of spotting the upcoming features which mostly get officially confirmed.

