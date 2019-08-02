Intel 10th Gen Core processors are here, set to pave way for sleeker laptops

tech

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:37 IST

The new 10th Gen Intel Core processors will pave the way for PC manufacturers to bring “remarkably” sleek 2 in 1s and laptops, the chip-making giant has said.

Based on Intel’s “Ice Lake” architecture, the family of processors launched on Thursday utilise 10 nm+ process technology.

This family of processors bring high-performance Artificial Intelligence (AI) to the PC at scale and support Wi-Fi 6 for best connectivity, Intel said.

“These 10th Gen Intel Core processors shift the paradaigm for what it means to deliver leadership in mobile PC platforms,” said Chris Walker, Intel Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Mobility Client Platforms in the Client Computing Group.

“With broad-scale AI for the first time on PCs, an all-new graphics architecture, best-in-class Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and Thunderbolt 3 - all integrated onto the SoC (system on chip), thanks to Intel’s 10nm process technology and architecture design - we’re opening the door to an entirely new range of experiences and innovations for the laptop,” Walker said.

Systems are expected from PC manufacturers for the holiday season, the company said.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 17:37 IST