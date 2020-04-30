e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Intel 10th-gen Core S-series desktop processors launched: Here are the details

Intel 10th-gen Core S-series desktop processors launched: Here are the details

The processor comes with some new overclocking enhancements including new overclocking knobs and refreshed Intel Extreme tuning utility with graphical enhancements and new feature support.

tech Updated: Apr 30, 2020 20:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Intel 10th-gen Core processors for desktops can’t just reach 5.3GHz frequency but also make use of 10 cores and 20 threads.
The Intel 10th-gen Core processors for desktops can’t just reach 5.3GHz frequency but also make use of 10 cores and 20 threads.(REUTERS)
         

Expanding its line of desktop processors, Intel has launched what it claims is the world’s fastest gaming processor, the new 10th-gen Intel Core S-Series chipsets with up to 5.3GHz frequency. The processor comes with some new overclocking enhancements including new overclocking knobs and refreshed Intel Extreme tuning utility with graphical enhancements and new feature support. The firm is also using the Thin Die STIM or Solder Thermal Interface Material to keep the processor cooler than before.

The new and powerful processor by Intel also includes the company’s Turbo Boost Max Technology v3.0 that identifies the best performing core to deliver increased performance. Intel says that 10th-gen processors have two best cores operating in this mode for improved single and dual-core turbo performance. In addition, the firm has not increased the voltage applied to these cores.

Also read: Intel breaks the 5 GHz barrier, launches 10th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors

The Intel 10th-gen Core processors for desktops can’t just reach 5.3GHz frequency but also make use of 10 cores and 20 threads. The entire range spreads across i9, i7, I5 and i3 processors. Here’s the entire list includes – i9-10900K, i9-10900KF, i9-10900, i9-10900F, i7-10700K, i7-10700KF, i7-10700, i7-10700F, i5-10600K, i5-10600KF, i5-10600, i5-10500, i5-10400, i5-10400F, i3-10320, i3-10300 and i3-10100. The price ranges from $122 for the basis Core i3 processor to $488 for the high-end i9 processor. There are some other processors in the series as well. This includes the Pentium Gold range that costs between $64 - $86.

The Intel i9-10900T, i7-10700T, i5-10600T, i5-10500T, i5-10400T, i3-10300T and i3-10100T are priced between $122 to $439.

top news
In Centre’s new order on letting migrants travel, there is one operative word
In Centre’s new order on letting migrants travel, there is one operative word
Maharashtra guv requests EC to hold polls for state council ‘at the earliest’
Maharashtra guv requests EC to hold polls for state council ‘at the earliest’
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet it now live: All you need to know
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet it now live: All you need to know
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
Here’s how Hector SUV retrofitted as an ambulance aims to help fight Covid-19
Here’s how Hector SUV retrofitted as an ambulance aims to help fight Covid-19
Remdesivir: A new drug that boosts recovery from coronavirus l How it works
Remdesivir: A new drug that boosts recovery from coronavirus l How it works
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech