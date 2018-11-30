Intel adds support for Microsoft’s Universal Windows Platform graphic drivers

Intel has become one of the world’s first chipset major to embrace Microsoft’s Universal Windows Platform (UWP) driver packages. The new platform essentially combines different driver packages that run on different device types, ranging from embedded systems to desktop PCs.

Microsoft’s UWP driver packages are part of the Windows 10 October 2018 Update. The universal platform features a base driver, hardware support application, and component packages which are optional. Users don’t need to acquire additional hardware component to get started with UWP as it can be rolled out by the OEM and the graphic driver provider.

“Typically, a device manufacturer (IHV) writes the base driver, and a system builder (OEM) provides any optional component packages. After IHV has certified the base driver, it can be deployed on all OEM systems. Because a base driver can be used across all systems that share a hardware part, Microsoft can test the base driver broadly via Windows Insider flighting, rather than limiting distribution to specific machines,” Microsoft explained on its website.

“The OEM validates only the optional customizations that it provides for the OEM device. Universal drivers are distributed through Windows Update, and hardware support apps are distributed through the Store,” it added.

While AMD and Nvidia are expected to join the UWP bandwagon soon enough, Intel is offering the upgrade through its new driver — 25.20.100.6444. ALSO READ: 9th gen Core i9-9900K: Intel’s latest processor is for gamers, power users

Intel Graphic Controllers slated to receive the Universal Windows Platform update are:

Intel UHD Graphics 620/630 (formerly codenamed Coffee Lake)

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 (formerly codenamed Coffee Lake)

Intel UHD Graphics 600/605 (formerly codenamed Gemini Lake)

Intel HD Graphics 620/630 (formerly codenamed Kaby Lake)

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640/650 (formerly codenamed Kaby Lake)

Intel HD Graphics 610/615 (formerly codenamed Gemini Lake)

Intel HD Graphics 500/505 (formerly codenamed Apollo Lake)

Intel HD Graphics 510/515/520/530 (formerly codenamed Skylake)

Intel Iris Pro Graphics 580 (formerly codenamed Skylake)

Intel Iris Graphics 540 (formerly codenamed Skylake)

If your PC has any of the above Intel drivers, you can download the universal package from Intel’s DownloadCenter and Intel Driver and Support Assistant (IDSA).

Note that you should be very careful while installing the new driver on your device. In case, you want to revert to older drivers, you will need to uninstall the driver via Windows Apps and Features and reboot the system before installing a Legacy driver. ALSO READ: Amazon takes on Nvidia, Intel with its own Machine Learning chip

“Failure to do so may result in minor to catastrophic issues on your system as well as system instability,” Intel warned.

“DO NOT use the INF / Have-Disk method to install or uninstall this driver as it bypasses the Intel installer designed to install these new drivers, thereby possibly resulting in minor to major system instability. For this reason, we’re not providing the ZIP file for the next several driver releases while users transition to this new Microsoft driver platform,” it added.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 11:54 IST