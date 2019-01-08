Intel at CES 2019: 10nm-based Ice Lake chip, Athena project, 9th Gen Core, and more

After AMD and Nvidia, Intel made some important announcements at the international technology conference (CES 2019) in Las Vegas. The chipset giant extended its portfolio in mobile PC space as well as emerging technologies such as 5G and Artificial Intelligence.

Project Athena

Intel’s Project Athena focuses on advanced laptops that are going to support 5G and AI. The new platform also paves way for sleeker laptops with extended battery life. The AI support ensures the chip proactively assists, filters, adapts and optimises the system under-the-hood. Project Athena-based chips are also promised to deliver faster performance and responsiveness.

First laptops based on Intel’s Project Athena platform will be released in the second of this year. Intel’s Athena partners include Acer, Asus, Dell, Google, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and Samsung among others.

“Based on extensive research to understand how people use their devices and the challenges they face, the annual spec combines key areas of innovation to deliver laptops that are purpose-built to help people focus, adapt to life’s roles and always be ready,” said the company on its website.

Ice Lake chip

The new mobile PC platform is based on 10nm process and comes integrated with the company’s Sunny Cove microarchitecture. Along with Artificial Intelligence integration, Intel Ice Lake chips are going to be powered by Gen11 graphics. Ice Lake-based devices are set to hit the market by end of this year.

9th Gen Intel Core desktop

At the CES 2019, Intel announced new additions to its 9th Gen Intel Core desktop chips, first launched in October last year. The new range of chips includes a Core i9-9900K processor which Intel describes as the best gaming processor.

According to Intel, the improved chips give more options to “meet a broad range of consumer needs from casual users to professionals to gamers and serious content creators.”

Devices based on the new 9th Gen Intel Core desktop processors will be available starting this year.

Intel Xeon Scalable processor

Intel said it has started shipping next-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, also known as Cascade Lake processor. The new chip comes with Intel Optane DC persistent memory and Intel DL Boost used to harness AI capabilities.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 17:00 IST