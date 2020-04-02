Intel breaks the 5 GHz barrier, launches 10th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors

tech

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:32 IST

Intel has launched the 10th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors and the company claims that these are the fastest gaming processors right now. Led by the i9-10980HK processor, the H-series aims to deliver solid performance for creators and gamers both.

Intel has broken the 5 GHz barrier for laptops with the H-series and promises to give laptops the kind of performance that’s expected from more heavy duty PCs. These 10th Gen processors deliver fast performance with 5.3 GHz Turbo, eight cores and 16 threads for seamless and immersive gaming.

At the top of the stack is the 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK, featuring up to 5.3 GHz Turbo, eight cores, 16 threads and 16MB of Intel Smart Cache. The unlocked 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK processor allows further customisation, optimisation and tuning of the CPU’s performance.

Compared with a three-year-old system, the i9-10980HK delivers:

· Up to 54% more frames per second in gaming for even better playability across top titles

· Up to 44% better overall performance for faster, more responsive productivity users can feel

· Up to two times faster 4K video rendering and export making it faster and easier to create and share

The next comes the 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor with up to 5.0 GHz3 Turbo is purpose-built for gamers and creators who need optimised performance. Compared with a three-year-old system, i7-10750H delivers:

· Up to 44% more frames per second in gaming

· Up to 33% better overall performance

· Up to 70% faster 4K video exporting

The 10th Gen launch also introduces the new Intel Core i7-10875H, featuring up to 5.1 GHz Turbo, eight cores and 16 threads.

The processors have been engineered in collaboration with PC manufacturers and more than 30 thin-and-light systems measuring 20 mm or less in thickness and 100 designs across consumer, commercial and workstation segments will be launched this year.

Intel has also optimised laptops with PC-makers to support the latest technologies, including:

· Integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Gig+) supports nearly three times faster downloads for high-speed, low-latency wireless performance

· Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0​

· Intel Adaptix Dynamic Tuning Technology and Intel Extreme Tuning Utility for intelligent performance tuning

· Intel Speed Optimizer delivers simple one-click method to overclock

· Thunderbolt 3 support with four times more bandwidth than USB 3.1 to move rich media content and connect to two 4K displays with ease

· Intel Optane memory support accelerates game launch and load