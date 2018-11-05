Intel Cascade Lake AP, E-2100 processors launched

Intel on Monday announced two new chipsets under its popular Xeon series. Two new processors, Cascade Lake Advanced Performance (AP) and E-2100, are aimed at the enterprise users. Intel Cascade Lake Advanced Performance will be released in the first half of 2019 whereas Xeon E-2100 is immediately available.

Intel Cascade Lake Advanced Performance

Part of Xeon Scalable chipsets, Intel Cascade Lake processors are optimised for power computing such as Artificial Intelligence and Infrastructure-as-a-service (Iaas). It is capable of delivering up to 48 cores per CPU and 12 DDR4 memory channels per socket.

Cascade Lake’s performance estimations include linpack up to 1.21x compared to Intel Xeon Scalable 8180 processor. It is also 3.4x better compared to rival AMD EPYC 7601 processor. In terms of stream triad, it’s 1.83x higher than Intel Scalable 8180 processor and 1.3x than AMD EPYC 7601. Intel claims the new chipset delivers AI/Deep Learning Inference up to 17x images-per-second compared to Intel Xeon Platinum processor.

Intel Xeon E-2100 Processors

The processor is aimed at the small and medium businesses and is mainly aimed at handling entry-level server workloads.

“Small businesses deploying Intel Xeon E-2100 processor-based servers will benefit from the processor’s enhanced performance and data security. They will allow businesses to operate smoothly by supporting the latest file-sharing, storage and backup, virtualisation, and employee productivity solutions,” explained Intel on its website.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 18:00 IST