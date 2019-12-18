Intel Core i7 Mini PC to T6 PC Stick: Top minicomputers available in India

tech

If you want to experience the power of superfast computing on the go, then minicomputers are the perfect gizmos for you. Minicomputers are portable and compact PCs that you can easily carry with you anywhere. Even some of these can be carried in your pocket like a pen drive. Mini PCs do not demand a dedicated space or workstation like tower PCs. Tuck these devices into monitors, TVs or any display to do your work, enjoy high-resolution videos and play games with great speed. The following are some of the top minicomputers you may consider buying...

Intel Core i7 Mini PC

Powered with the 8th-generation Intel Core processor, the minicomputer offers you unmatched performance. It features the Windows 10 Professional 64Bit operating system. Thanks to 32GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB Solid State Drive, you can enjoy a speed of 2.7GHz with Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz. With Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655, you can manage the high-level graphical output effortlessly.

B07K44BSTJ

Intel NUC NUC8I7HVK Mini PC

Experience the immersive virtual reality with Intel NUC Mini PC. Loaded with the 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and AMD Radeon RX Vega M GH coprocessor, the minicomputer ensures a speed of 3.10GHz. Enjoy a pro performance with the Windows 10 Professional operating system. It features 32GB DDR4 RAM and 500GB hard drive. Further, it carries twin M.2 slots for SSDs allowing you to store data locally and load maps fast. The mini PC can support up to six monitors. It can be connected to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2, and features two Gigabit Ethernet and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. Further, it has other connectivity ports including a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A, two Mini Display Port 1.2, two HDMI ports and four USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A.

B07DB45HMS

T6 PC Stick

Enjoy seamless multitasking with the powerful mini PC stick that promises superfast performance on the go. The mini personal computer stick is preloaded with Windows 10 Pro (64 bit). It is laced with 4GB DDR3L RAM and 64GB EMMC ROM. It comes with an Auto-on feature in case of power failure. Further, you can enjoy unlimited data storage through the expandable TF card having the support of up to 128GB. It is packed with Intel HD graphics. The fan-less mini PC stick is equipped with quad-core OS Intel X5-Z8350 processor that has a base frequency of 144GHz and a clock speed of up to 1.92GHz. With 4K resolution support, the stick lets you view UHD videos on your screen. The minicomputer stick boasts of two different USB ports, including USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 to connect compatible devices on the move. It offers steady and enhanced connectivity by supporting 2.4G and 5G Wi-Fi bands with AP6255 Support IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n.

B07RS2HYY2

ACEPC W5 Pro Mini PC Stick

Enjoy smart computing and unlimited entertainment with the mini PC pocket stick. Plug the minicomputer into monitor or TV on the go to experience a seamless performance. It is packed with the Windows 10 64-bit operating system. With Intel Cherry Trail Z8350 processor, Intel HD Graphics, 2GB DDR3 RAM and 32GB EMMC ROM, the mini PC offers a base speed of 1.44GHz. It supports expandable storage of up to 128GB. It offers 2.4G Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity. It features an HDMI port, TF Card slot and USB ports.

B07DJ55T2Y

Beelink S1 Mini PC

Perform different tasks simultaneously through the dual-screen operating function with the compact minicomputer. The mini PC can be connected to two monitors effortlessly via VGA. It is powered by Intel Apollo Lake Celeron N3450 Quad-core 64bit processor (2M Cache, up to 2.2 GHz) and Intel HD Graphics 500 ensuring a great performance. It is laced with the Windows 10 operating system. The mini PC offers Ethernet 1000M LAN, 2.4G and 5.8G dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity.

B07H982Q2Y

