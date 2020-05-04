e-paper
Intel in talks to buy Israel’s Moovit public transit app for $1 billion

Chip giant Intel has made some big investments in Israel’s tech ecosystem in the past. In 2017, Intel acquired autonomous vehicle technology provider Mobileye for $15.3 billion in 2017

tech Updated: May 04, 2020 16:51 IST
Moovit's free mobile navigation app provides transit information to more than 750 million users in 100 countries.(REUTERS)
         

Chipmaker Intel Corp is in advanced talks to acquire Israeli public transit app developer Moovit for $1 billion, financial news website Calcalist reported on Sunday.

Moovit has raised $133 million from investors including Intel, BMW iVentures and Sequoia Capital.

Officials at Intel Israel and Moovit declined to comment on the report.

Calcalist reported that people with knowledge of the talks, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the deal is very close to being signed.

ALSO READ: Intel buys Israeli startup Habana Labs that makes chips for AI apps

Moovit’s free mobile navigation app provides transit information to more than 750 million users in 100 countries.

Last month it launched an emergency mobilization service, which was created for transit agencies and enterprises during the COVID-19 pandemic. The technology transforms vehicle fleets into an on-demand service to get essential employees safely to work and has been implemented in a number of cities by large corporations.

Intel has made significant investments already in Israel, having acquired autonomous vehicle technology provider Mobileye for $15.3 billion in 2017. In December it bought Israeli artificial intelligence firm Habana Labs for $2 billion.

