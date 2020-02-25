e-paper
Home / Tech / Intel launches new 5G chips, server chips

Intel launches new 5G chips, server chips

The addition of new processors targets the majority of Intel’s mainstream Xeon Scalable customers across cloud, network and edge.

tech Updated: Feb 25, 2020 08:52 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Santa Clara
Intel also announced two new processors (Intel Xeon Gold 6256 and 6250).(Getty Images)
         

Chip-maker Intel on Monday unveiled a brand new 5G portfolio and optimized second-gen Intel Xeon scalable processors -- the industry’s most widely deployed server platform with more than 30 million units sold.

The addition of new processors targets the majority of Intel’s mainstream Xeon Scalable customers across cloud, network and edge, the company said in a statement.

“Working closely with our customers, we are delivering these new server processors to address their performance and pricing needs across a broad range of markets and workloads,” said Lisa Spelman, corporate vice president and general manager of the Xeon and Memory Group within Intel’s Data Platforms Group.

The 2nd-Gen Intel Xeon Gold processors deliver an average of 1.36 times higher performance and 1.42 times better performance-per-dollar, compared to the 1st-Gen Intel Xeon Gold processors.

Intel also announced two new processors (Intel Xeon Gold 6256 and 6250) that feature the industry’s highest server processor frequency.

The company also made a sweeping set of hardware and software announcements, including the launch of the new Intel Atom P5900, a 10nm system-on-a-chip (SoC) for wireless base stations, which is a critical early deployment target for 5G networks.

“As the industry makes the transition to 5G, we continue to see network infrastructure as the most significant opportunity representing a $25 billion silicon opportunity by 2023,” said Navin Shenoy, executive vice president and general manager, Data Platforms Group at Intel.

“By offering customers the fastest and most effective path to design, deliver and deploy 5G solutions, across core, edge and access, we are poised to expand our leading silicon position in this growing market,” Shenoy added.

