Intel launches silicon-level technology to protect user data

Global chip-maker Intel on Tuesday launched silicon-level cyber threat detection technology to protect customers’ data without compromising the performance and minimising the power consumption.

The company launched “Intel Threat Detection Technology (Intel TDT)”, which is a set of silicon-level capabilities that will help the ecosystem detect new classes of threats, and “Intel Security Essentials”, a framework that standardises built-in security features across Intel chips.

“We are also announcing a strengthened academic partnership with Purdue University in the US to help accelerate the development and availability of cyber security talent,” Rick Echevarria, Vice President, Software and Services Group General Manager, Platforms Security Division at Intel, said in a statement.

“Intel Threat Detection Technology” leverages silicon-level telemetry and functionality to help organisations improve the detection of advanced cyber threats and exploits.

Intel also announced implementation plans by Microsoft and Cisco.

The first capability is “Accelerated Memory Scanning” that is handled by Intel’s integrated graphics processor, enabling more scanning, while reducing the impact on performance and power consumption.

Microsoft will integrate Accelerated Memory Scanning into Microsoft Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection’s (ATP) anti-virus capability this month.

The second is “Intel Advanced Platform Telemetry” that combines platform telemetry, with Machine Learning algorithms, to improve the detection of advanced threats.

“I am excited about the progress we are making, together with these key partners, to pioneer innovations across silicon and software to help protect customers from emerging threats,” Echevarria added.