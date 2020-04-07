Intel may launch 10th-gen Comet Lake-S desktop Core i9, i7 and i5 processors by end of April

tech

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 18:48 IST

Intel seems to be gearing up to launch its new 10th-generation desktop processors if the latest leaks are to be believed. As reported by wccftech, the chipmaker could announce its desktop CPUs codenamed Comet Lake-S on April 30th with a release on May 27th. The lineup is said to include three SKUs at the least including Core i9-10900K, Core i7-10700K and Core i5-10600K.

The Intel Core i9-10900K is said to feature 10 cores and 20 threads with a total cache of 20MB and a 125W TDP (Thermal Design Power). It is said to have a base frequency of 3.7GHz and boost frequency of 5.1GHz. This comes in addition to Intel’s Boost Max 3.0 tech.

The Core i7-10700K is slightly less powerful as it has 8 cores and 16 threads with a total cache up to 16MB with the same TDP level as the Core i9 model. This one has a based frequency of 3.8GHz and boost clock speed of 5GHz.

The least powerful in the trio is the Core i5-10600K that is said to have 6 cores and 12 threads with 12MB of total cache and 125W TDP. This is claimed to deliver a base frequency of 4.1Ghz and a boost frequency of 4.8GHz.

As per the reports, these will also be the last in line to reuse the 14nm Skylake architecture which has been there in Intel processors ever since 2015.

However, the launch of these processors in late May might just give them a roughly 6-month gap before the company brings the upgraded version – 11th Gen Rocket Lake-S family.