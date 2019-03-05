Intel Thunderbolt-based ‘USB 4’ to deliver up to 40Gbps data transfer speed

USB 4 is inching closer to the commercial launch. The USB Promoter Group on Tuesday announced key specifications for USB 4, the next version of the connector for PCs and smartphones.

The latest version of USB is said to be much faster than the current USB 3.2 standards. The forum said the new version uses the same two-lane operation as the USB Type-C and delivers up to 40Gbps data transfer rate. It will also be backward compatible with USB 3.2, USB 2.0 and Thunderbolt 3 connectors.

USB 4.0 is based on Intel’s Thunderbolt protocol. It’s worth pointing out that a range of PC makers including Windows, macOS, and Linux have started to integrate ports supporting Intel’s new data protocol. Intel claims there are over 400 PC designs that support Thunderbolt 3.

“The primary goal of USB is to deliver the best user experience combining data, display and power delivery over a user-friendly and robust cable and connector solution,” said Brad Saunders, USB Promoter Group Chairman.

“The USB4 solution specifically tailors bus operation to further enhance this experience by optimising the blend of data and display over a single connection and enabling the further doubling of performance,” he added.

The forum says more than 50 companies are participating in the final stages of review of the draft specification. Full specifications of USB 4.0 will be published later this year.

