Intel to train 1.5 lakh students, developers to boost AI ecosystem in India

tech

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 19:42 IST

Chip-making giant Intel on Wednesday said it has trained more than 150,000 developers, students and professors across 150 organisations in India over the past two years to boost the Artificial Intelligence (AI) ecosystem in the country.

“At Intel, we’re encouraged by the impact that AI is having, driven by our rich community of developers,” Prakash Mallya, Vice President and Managing Director, Sales and Marketing Group, Intel India.

“In addition to training 150,000 developers, students and professors, we have also trained 50 per cent of our employees across functions in India on the basic concepts of AI with the goal to have the majority of our employees trained by the end of the year,” Mallya said.

Intel hosted its premier global AI developer event, the Intel AI DevCamp in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: ‘Artificial Intelligence can adapt to the learning patterns of each student’

“AI is swiftly becoming a reality for enterprises and has found applications across industries. With talent becoming a key driver of competitive advantage, India has an opportunity to tap into its existing pool of mathematicians, statisticians and programmers and nurture this talent to leverage their skills for analytics and AI,” Mallya said.

The Intel AI DevCamp event helps put AI tools into the hands of scientists, developers, analysts, and engineers.

The event also serves as a showcase of innovation being driven in collaboration with industry leaders.

This year, Wipro demonstrated Intel AI-powered use cases such as medical image segmentation and diagnosis, the detection of anomalies in pipelines, and detection of surface cracks in high-rise buildings, bridges and complex structures.

ALSO READ: Indian-origin scientists develop AI system to detect deepfakes

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 19:42 IST