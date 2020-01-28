International Data Privacy Day: 5 best ways you can stay safe online

tech

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 08:39 IST

International Data Privacy Day is observed on January 28 every year. The idea behind this day is to create awareness about the importance of safeguarding data and respecting privacy. The day commemorates the signing of Convention 108, which took place on January 28, 1981.

Convention 108 was the first-ever legally binding international treaty on data protection and privacy.

We take a look at 5 tips to keep you safe online:

1. Know what you are downloading

One of the easiest ways for miscreants to hack into your account is by tricking you into downloading malware, which can include both programs and apps. This can lead to theft of your data among other threats. Don’t download any application or software that looks suspicious or non-reliable.

2. Use strong passwords

Passwords are probably the weakest bit of the entire internet security structure. The bigger problem, however, is the way in which people choose easily guessable passwords.

As a precautionary measure, ensure that passwords are strong and include special characters, combination of upper and lower case letters etc. There are multiple third party apps that can help one choose a strong password. Keeping the same passwords for all accounts or portal is to be avoided.

3. Use only reliable sites for online shopping

It is of utmost importance that purchases that are made online are done only through reliable channels as they access your card or mobile wallet details. Trust sites with encrypted connections.

A University of Boston report said a user can identify whether or not a site is secure by checking if it has ‘S’ in the starting of the address bar. A usual site ID would start with http, while a secure one would be https.

4. Ensure Antivirus program is always updated

This basically provides a layer of security to the software. It may not necessarily remove all the malware, but will most certainly detect and most of it.

One should also make it certain that the operating system and application updates are also done frequently as they add to the layer of security.

5. Put a firewall in place

Firewall is basically an electronic barrier that blocks unauthorized access to your devices. Sometimes, the firewall also comes with comprehensive security software. It also ensures that all devices connected to your network are secured.